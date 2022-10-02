Confirmed Man United XI: Marcus Rashford returns, no place for Cristiano Ronaldo



Erik ten Hag has recalled Marcus Rashford to the Manchester united starting line-up for today’s derby match against neighbours City.

The England man has missed the last three games through injury but in his absence, Cristiano Ronaldo has failed to impress.

Anthony Martial has also returned to fitness and is named on the bench alongside the Portuguese legend.

The rest of the starting lineup is unchanged, with David de Gea in goal and a backline of Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Lisando Martinez and Tyrell Malacia in defence.

Scott McTominay is still keeping multiple Champions League winner Casemiro on the bench in the defensive midfield position.

Christian Eriksen also keeps his place in midfield, with Bruno Fernandes in the 8-10 hybrid role.

Jadon Sancho and Antony will be on the wings.

The remaining subs are Tom Heaton, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Fred, Anthony Elanga and Facundo Pellistri.

This could mean that Martin Dubravka and Donny van de Beek remain sidelined with injury.

Harry Maguire has been confirmed unavailable after picking up a knock on England duty.

For City, Rodri and John Stones join Kalvin Phillips on the absentee list, with Jack Grealish starting.

Nathan Ake starts, with the experienced pair of Aymeric Laporte and Ruben Dias on the bench.







Confidence is high. Fans are buzzing. United are a force again and will prove it today.