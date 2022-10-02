“Details will make the difference” – Erik ten Hag ahead of crucial derby



Erik ten Hag told the press “It’s clear” that Manchester United can take confidence from continuity as they look to make in five wins.

The Red Devils boss opted for an line-up unchanged from their win over Arsenal, in a set-up that looks primed to hit Manchester City on the break.

“They want to dictate the game, but we have to fight,” he told Sky Sports, suggesting that fast breaks will be the order of the day.

United were handed a boost with the City line-up, with Rodri out injured.

However, the Ten Hag is taking nothing for granted ahead of the derby.

“They will miss him but still they have a good eleven,” he said.

Pep Guardiola appears to have opted for Ilkay Gundogan as the holding midfielder in his absence, in a side not dissimilar to the one that lost the Champions League final against Chelsea back in 2021.

As for United, Ten Hag has once again insisted that his players must perform their roles and responsibilities to the best of their abilities and trust the system.

“When you follow the rules and principles, you have a chance to win the game. It’s always about the process.

Having the right ingredients to succeed will also be essential in this tricky encounter.

“Against two top teams, details will make the difference.”

With minutes to go before this derby showdown, United fans will hope those details have been perfected following a long break from club football.

