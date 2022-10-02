Home » Erik ten Hag reflects on embarrassing derby defeat to Manchester City

Erik ten Hag reflects on embarrassing derby defeat to Manchester City

Erik ten Hag shared his view on his side’s embarrassing 6-3 loss to Manchester City.

Manchester United were outclassed in every department by a dominant City side, who look favourites to retain the Premier League title.

A hat trick for Phil Foden and Erling Haaland sealed the game for the home side, who were just too good for United.

United’s second-half performance was much better, but it was too late; the damage had already been done.

Ten Hag spoke to the media after the match:

“I am surprised why we didn’t bring it on the pitch, I have seen a different team and spirit, and we did not look convinced. I have to talk to my players and find out why.”

“I will show the team tomorrow we could have been on the front foot. In the first goal, we won the ball and could have created a chance and gave it away. That is unacceptable.”

“It’s quite simple; it’s a lack of belief. When you don’t believe on the pitch, you can’t win games; that is unacceptable. We get undisciplined at following rules, and you get hammered; that’s happened today.”

“At half-time, we changed things, and we changed attitude.”

“We saw a different Man Utd after half-time, and we scored goals, we created some more.”

“On the ball, we were more brave, came in the opponent’s half, and scored three goals.”

“In this moment, I can’t think about the positives. We let our fans down and ourselves down, and we’re hugely disappointed.”

United must pick themselves up, as there are plenty of games to look forward to this month.

