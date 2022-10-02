Erik ten Hag turns to Jadon Sancho for advice ahead of Manchester City clash



Jadon Sancho has had his brain picked by Erik ten Hag ahead of Manchester United’s visit to the Etihad stadium today.

The winger played with Erling Haaland at Borussia Dortmund and, according to the Red Devils’ boss, that experience could prove invaluable.

When asked if Sancho’s advice could be useful for him and his staff, Ten Hag did not hesitate to agree:

“Of course you talk with your players. When a player played in the past with a player, you ask them.

“But it is also our job in advance to analyse the team and if individual players have a huge contribution, then we have to do our job. That is what I am doing with my staff and players can give more details.”

That the United manager is willing to avail himself of every resource available to him is no surprise.

The derby will be a huge test for his side and the famously detail oriented Ten Hag will look to use every advantage he can get in stopping Haaland, of whom he is an admirer:

“I like his attitude and how he is on the pitch. He is direct and his life is about goals. He goes direct to the goal of the opponent.”

However, while the Norwegian already has eleven goals this season, Ten Hag insists that United’s focus will be on their own game.

“Haaland can also create goals. Once again, I respect him, but we are not playing against Haaland, we are playing against City. It is not about City. We respect the opponent, but it is about Manchester United.”

With United looking to extend their four-match Premier League winning streak, the showdown at the Etihad Stadium should make for thrilling viewing.

City may be heavy favourites, but United will hope that their positive performances of late can help them to a repeat of their upsets over Liverpool and Arsenal earlier in the season.







