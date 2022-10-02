Manchester United and Manchester City deadlocked on crucial derby statistic



A bizarre statistic shows that Manchester United and Manchester City are dead equal in terms of goals scored in the league since they first played in 1894.

According to The Daily Star, there have been 164 league encounters between the two clubs. 454 goals have been scored in those encounters, 227 from each side, leaving them dead level.

However, the outlet’s figures differ from those provided by Wikipedia, which claims that there have been 166 league encounters, with United having a +6 goal difference across them all.

According to the same source, United have the upper hand in terms of matches won, having notched 77 to City’s 57 across all competitions, with 53 draws.

They have scored nine more goals than City in the total 187 encounters, with 266 vs. 257.

Another interesting stat about the game involves United legend Peter Schmeichel, who played for both clubs.

Schmeichel was never on the losing side in a Manchester derby. United were not beaten by City during his eight years at Old Trafford (1991-1999), while in his season at Maine Road (2002-03) the Citizens beat United 3-1 at home and drew 1-1 away.

Other players to have played for both clubs include Carlos Tevez, Andy Cole, Owen Hargreaves and Andrei Kanchelskis.

Jadon Sancho was of course in the City academy but never played a senior game for the club.

Three men played for one club and then went on to manage the other.

Sir Matt Busby was the most famous, but United players Steve Coppell and Mark Hughes both ended up in the city hotseat during their managerial careers.

The top goalscorer of all time in the derby is Wayne Rooney, with 11.

Last season was one to forget for United in the derby, having lost 4-1 at the Etihad and 2-0 at Old Trafford.







