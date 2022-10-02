Marcus Rashford to lead the line for Man United: predicted XI vs Man City



Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have both been training this week ahead of today’s Manchester derby.

Our predicted XI published on Thursday was based on the assumption that neither would make it but in the light of the manager’s comments, it seems most likely that Rashford will start.

Ten Hag said at the pre-match press conference that there were still “doubts” over Martial despite him impressing during the week.

He did not say the same about Rashford.

Martial has only played 45 minutes of football this season, coming on as a substitute in United’s 2-1 win over Liverpool. He will not be match fit and is therefore only likely to be seen in a cameo from the bench.

Rashford, on the other hand, has only missed three games and although he has been out for almost a month, he should be much closer to match fitness than the 26 year old.

Given his fine form before getting injured, the confidence boost of being voted the Premier League player of the month and given Cristiano Ronaldo’s struggle to find form, it seems very likely that Ten Hag will gamble on Rashford starting, especially knowing that he would then have two options on the bench to replace him after an hour or so.

Elsewhere, the biggest question is probably whether a space will be created for Casemiro to make his first start for the club.

The Brazilian shone on international duty last week and his world-class defensive capabilities could be a huge asset against a strong attacking side such as City.

However, Scott McTominay’s form will make him hard to oust.

The only other options are to drop Christian Eriksen or Bruno Fernandes, but this will sacrifice much of the midfield creativity.

We therefore think Casemiro will remain on the bench, but it is certainly going to be a close call.

