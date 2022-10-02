Match report: Manchester City 6 – 3 Manchester United



Manchester United have suffered a humiliating 6-3 defeat in the Manchester Derby.

The first chance of the half came for City who had three chances on the bounce to find the net. The first was a header for Erling Harland which was cleared off the line. The rebound came from De Bruyne but De Gea saved it well.

Just a few minutes later and City made the breakthrough as Phil Foden found the top corner with his first-time strike.

United had the odd glimpse of the ball and the odd attempt on goal too. Antony curled one towards the back post but there was no one waiting in the middle so it trickled out for a goal kick.

But City were having chance after chance and it was only a matter of time before they scored again, this time it was Erling Haaland who headed it home.

The floodgates opened after that and four minutes later it was 3-0, Haaland again sliding onto a cross from De Bruyne.

United looked hopeless as Foden got his second and a fourth for City before half time.

The onslaught continued in the second half with City testing De Gea straight away.

A glimmer of hope came in the 56th minute as Antony found the goal for United. Eriksen with the assist and Antony curled it into the far corner.

The hope was quickly dashed as Haaland got his hat-trick 5-1 City. It was torture for the Reds to watch.

It didn’t end there either as Foden and Haaland would be fighting for the match ball. 6-1 and a hat-trick for Foden and Haaland.

Super-sub Martial showed the boss that perhaps he should have trusted him from the start as he came on and got a goal.

Casemiro too was showing why he should have been picked as he fired one over the bar too.

United had obviously left themselves way too much to do and Ten Hag got his game plan all wrong but they were showing fight in the dying stages and in the 90th minute they got a penalty.

Martial converted, 6-3!

It would prove to be almost the last kick of the game. United had salvaged a little bit of dignity in what was a dismal afternoon for the fans.

Team: De Gea, Martinez, Fernandes, Rashford, Malacia, Eriksen, Varane, Dalot, Antony, Sancho, McTominay

