Player ratings: Man City 6-3 Man United – Misfortune among the humiliation



Manchester United were trounced 6-3 by Manchester City today in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 6 – Actually did little wrong. Incredible for a keeper who shipped 6. City’s finishing clinical.

Diogo Dalot 3 – Bad Dalot is back, and just at the wrong time. The early booking put him under too much pressure and he was positionally poor afterward. Offered little going forward as well.

Raphael Varane 4.5 – Can’t help being injured but should have stayed off and allowed the substitution. The injury cost two goals, which is unfortunate but partly avoidable.

Lisandro Martinez 5 – Also didn’t do much wrong, although could’ve been closer to Haaland for the fifth.

Tyrell Malacia 3.5 – Stumbled to allow Foden to grab the fourth goal. He will learn at this level, but he’s not the finished article yet.

Scott McTominay 2.5 – After holding off Casemiro, this surely should mark the end for McTominay in the starting line-up. Johnny not-on-the-spot. Shouldn’t he have been cutting off the supply chain to Haaland and Foden? At least some of it? De Bruyne allowed to run riot. Passing woeful. Kept getting dragged toward Grealish but didn’t achieve anything and just left gaps in the middle. Very poor.

Christian Eriksen 5 – Muscled off the ball too easily and didn’t have his passing boots on. Poor.

Antony 6 – Awful from the Brazilian until the goal. Produced nothing going forward and failed to get back to help Dalot. His laziness made life harder for Dalot and McTominay. But then, what a goal …

Bruno Fernandes 6 – Worked hard in the first half, played some good forward balls even if some of them didn’t come off. Faded badly in the second.

Jadon Sancho 5.5 – Didn’t make the most of his opportunities.

Marcus Rashford 4.5 – Achieved nothing.

Substitutes

Victor Lindelof 6 – Another defender who didn’t really do much wrong while conceding six goals.

Luke Shaw 6.5 – Looked more progressive than Malacia, at least he made an effort.

Casemiro 5.5 – Was a little unlucky with his interception for the sixth.

Anthony Martial 8 – 50 million down the drain, Tony Martial scores again. And again.

Fred 6 – Looked lively, got an assist.