Raphael Varane injury played a crucial role in Manchester United’s derby day drubbing



Manchester United suffered a 6-3 defeat at the hands of Manchester City.

United were sunk by hat-tricks from Phil Foden and Erling Haaland who were superb in the game.

Aside from the defeat as a result of a shambolic first-half performance, United supporters will be worried as they wait with bated breath for news about Raphael Varane‘s injury.

The centre-back came off in the first half after he failed to shake off an injury he initially picked up during proceedings.

Varane went down with a painful injury after attempting to block a ball from Phil Foden.

While down on the floor, City did not put the ball out of play and kept attacking despite repeated appeals from the United players to stop the game for the player to receive treatment.

While the opposition did not directly score from that phase of play, their attack resulted in a corner from which Haaland towered highest and guided the ball into the back of the net.

Varane who during the course of the corner being taken was waiting on the touchline to be allowed into the game, saw Christian Eriksen mark the Norwegian – a contest the Dane failed spectacularly.

Under normal circumstances, the French international would have been the one to keep the City striker at bay.

The 29-year-old was taken off minutes later for Victor Lindelof who slotted next to Lisandro Martinez.

It is still unclear what injury Varane suffered from and how long he could be sidelined in the event that it is a serious issue.

Should he be away for a long time, his injury will mean a return to the side for Harry Maguire or Lindelof. Hopefully, it’s nothing serious and he will be available for the next game.

