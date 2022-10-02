Roy Keane blasts Manchester United after abysmal display v Manchester City



Manchester United legend Roy Keane blasted the current players after an embarrassing display against Manchester City.

The Red Devils suffered a 6-3 loss at the hands of their noisy neighbours, who proved too good for them in every aspect of the match.

Keane went on a passionate rant:

“It was the way they started. They were slow out of the blocks. City sent a message that they were up for it, and the first goal is huge.”

“United went down after eight minutes, and they never recovered. There were spaces everywhere; they were sloppy in possession. Rashford never got hold of it; the wide players gave it away.”

“Every time Man City went forward, they looked like they were going to score. It’s a pleasure to watch City. They’re one of the best teams I’ve seen live, but for United, this is a huge setback.”

“It’s a huge step back. They were 4-0 down at half-time against Brentford. The performance in the second half is no good.”

“There was no aggression in City’s play by then as the game was over. They’d made loads of substitutions, so it’s no consolation.”

United were pinned back from the very start and did not get time on the ball to progress forward.

When they did, the passing was horrendous, and the team surrendered possession far too easily.

The manager, Erik ten Hag, mentioned how his side lacked the belief to win and hence did not stand a chance.

Keane went on to say”

“At a big club like Manchester United, you wonder what it must be like for the players sat in the dressing room 4-0 down at half-time. It must be bizarre, but these players are getting used to it as they were 4-0 down at Brentford.”

🗣️ “It must be bizarre. They must be getting used to it.” Roy Keane can’t begin to imagine the Manchester United dressing room having been 4-0 down at half-time twice this season. 👀 pic.twitter.com/z1HlEI4jW4 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 2, 2022

🗣️ “They really should be embarrassed.” Roy Keane on Manchester United’s performance against Manchester City. pic.twitter.com/D68WPQz3Yd — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 2, 2022