Antony moves into Paul Pogba’s old house.

New Manchester United winger Antony has made himself at home in England by moving into the house previously resided in by ex-United star Paul Pogba.

As reported in The Mirror, Antony revealed he’s moved into the Frenchman’s old residence as he settles into life in Manchester.

The mansion is worth about £3 million and is situated around thirty minutes from Manchester City centre.

Speaking to ESPN Brasil, Antony revealed although he is delighted to be in Manchester, he might have to make a few changes to the decor in his new abode.

“I’ll need to change. It was Pogba’s house; there was the P of his stuff on the table. Now I’m going to start changing; put Antony Santos’ AS.” he said

The house is equipped with everything you’d expect from a superstar footballer; multiple television screens, an outdoor space with an all-weather synthetic surface to brush up on skills and a diamond-encrusted staircase, because, why not?

On the pitch, things have started well for the young Brazilian, who followed up his debut goal against Arsenal with a fantastic strike in the Manchester derby, which deserved to be more than a consolation on the day.

These two strikes make him only the second Brazilian to score on their first two Premier League appearances.

Robinho was the first to achieve this feat whilst playing for Manchester City.

Antony arrived from Ajax in an £85 million fee which puts him second on the list, only to Pogba, in United’s highest transfer fee paid for a player.

Although Pogba had his ups and downs at United, he remains the last player to score a winning goal in a cup final for the club – something Antony will be desperate to emulate.

Antony will look to help his side recover from the derby loss at the weekend when United face Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League on Thursday night.