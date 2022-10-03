“For sure” – Anthony Martial explains how recent performance can launch his season



Anthony Martial scored a brace in the Manchester Derby yesterday but insists he would rather have the win.

The Frenchman came on after the hour mark to make the scoreline more after United’s capitulation in the first half had them 4-0 down.

Two goals following Antony’s second Premier League goal eventually made it 6-3 to Man City.

Speaking to Canal+ after the game, Martial said the following:

“For sure, I would have preferred not to score and win this game.

“But it’s always good to come back on the grass and score.

“We are really frustrated. That’s not what we wanted to do but this result is the one [that happened] and we are going to give everything to come back for the next game.

“We started the game really badly and then they were really efficient with the chances they had. It’s really complicated but it’s like that and we are going to do everything to be ready for the next match.”

Having enjoyed a fantastic preseason, Martial has many United fans optimistic about the striker’s chances of completing a remarkable turnaround in his Old Trafford career.

He was surplus to requirements five months ago and not even at the club, having moved on loan to Sevilla.

Unfortunately the early signs of a resurgence were interrupted by injury concerns, with Martial yet to start a match for United as a result.

His performance in the derby is hopefully a sign that he will soon fix that and Martial is bullish about making the most of the season under Erik ten Hag:

“I’m doing everything the best I possibly can to recover so I can come back ready and physically match fit in order to help out the team.”

By reminding fans of the impact he can have, Martial will surely have added to the clamour to get him back onto the pitch as soon as possible.

