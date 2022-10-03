Manchester United legend Ji-sung Park thought Sir Alex Ferguson’s interest in him was a ‘joke’



Manchester United legend Ji-sung Park thought that he was part of a joke when his agent relayed to him United and Sir Alex Ferguson‘s interest in his services.

The midfielder made the move to United in 2005 from PSV Eindhoven. He went on to enjoy great success in England, eventually becoming an icon and a club legend.

Park is fondly remembered within the fanbase for his high-intensity work rate and contributions in the big games for United.

Speaking to NBC Sports on his move to Old Trafford, he said, “My agent told me that Man United were interested in me, but I thought it was a joke, why? Then I just didn’t take it seriously.”

“My manager said to me that Sir Alex Ferguson was waiting for your call!”

“I said ‘What? Why?’ and he said ‘he wants to talk to you and then I realised he was really serious.”

The 41-year-old hailed his former manager as a great man who made him feel valued and helped him to easily adapt to the culture in England.

Ferguson made it his mission to sign the South Korean, who more than repaid the faith shown in him by the legendary boss.

Park revealed that his best friend during his United days was Patrice Evra.

He admitted to their chalk-and-cheese personalities that served to strengthen their bond – a friendship that still lives on to this day.

Park described Evra as an outgoing and humorous person, different to his humble, quiet and more conservative personality.

“He came over to South Korea sometimes and then we met at other places. We always joked on the phone, it’s really good to have a best friend in a different culture.”

As per Park, Evra’s friendship was one of the best outcomes of his United tenure.

