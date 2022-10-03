Raphael Varane’s injury not expected to be long term



Manchester United do not expect Raphael Varane to be sidelined for a long time after he picked up an injury in United’s derby day drubbing.

The defender sustained the injury in the first half of the demolition, which led to United conceding a goal from a corner while he was on the touchline waiting to come on.

Varane was substituted minutes later and was replaced by Victor Lindelof.

According to the Manchester Evening News, “Sources have described Varane’s injury as “not bad” but the club are cautious after the Frenchman’s injury-blighted first season.”

“Varane drove himself into United’s Carrington training complex on Monday.”

“Manager Erik ten Hag will clarify on Wednesday if he is available to travel to Cyprus for the Europa League group stage game against Omonia Nicosia on Thursday.”

Samuel Luckhurst in his report does not indicate for how long the Frenchman is expected to be out with the ankle injury.

Ten Hag explained his decision to take off the 29-year-old saying he would not have been able to carry on and did not want to risk him with his side already four goals down heading into the break.

Should Varane miss the next couple of games, Lindelof and club captain Harry Maguire will be in contention to partner Lisandro Martinez in the centre of defence.

Maguire, who lost his place in the team, missed the derby with a thigh injury picked up on international duty with England.

The pair are the only other senior backs at the club alongside Axel Tuanzebe. Phil Jones was not registered.

Ten Hag described Tuanzebe’s lack of action and absence from the senior team as ‘long term’ which could be interpreted to mean that the academy graduate is not in the Dutch manager’s plans.

There is no respite in October, which is packed with games for the Red Devils ahead of the World Cup. Fans will be hoping that Varane can return to the side quickly and will not be confined to the treatment table for long.

