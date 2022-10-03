“Surplus to requirements” – Donny van de Beek draws Inter Milan interest



Donny van de Beek may be available for a January transfer after failing to break into the Manchester United team.

That is according to Peter O’Rourke, who told Give Me Sport the following:

“He finds himself sort of surplus to requirements at Manchester United right now and it’s going to be interesting to see what happens with van de Beek in January.

“Will he look to move on in search of regular first-team football or will he get more opportunities in the Manchester United team?

“But, right now, it does seem like it’s going to be a tough, long season ahead for van de Beek if the opportunities aren’t going to be given to him by ten Hag.”

When Ten Hag was announced as manager of Man United, many expected his appointment to be a possible turning point for Van de Beek.

The midfielder played 110 times under Ten Hag, achieving the form of his career on the highest stage of European football in the process.

A key player at Ajax, Van de Beek was assured in possession and lethal when breaking ahead of his forwards. He was considered one of the best goalscoring midfielders in Europe, catching the eye of Real Madrid before United signed him for £40m.

But their reunion this summer reportedly left Ten Hag “shocked” by the player’s total lack of confidence.

A loan move to Ajax was reportedly blocked by the manager, who was convinced he could resurrect Van de Beek’s career.

However the attacking midfielder has since played just 19 minutes of competitive football this season.

With the £40m man failing to impress Ten Hag, a January move seems likely, with Inter Milan supposedly keen on a deal.

The Serie A giants see him as a low-cost alternative to Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who appears set to stay at Lazio following yet another season of intense transfer rumours.

As for United, with or without Donny van de Beek, the club appear to be eager to add creativity to their midfield option, with Frenkie de Jong and Jude Bellingham still on their radar.

