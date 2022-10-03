“Total fools” – Chris Sutton slams Manchester United’s derby-day performance



Chris Sutton has slammed Manchester United’s performance against Man City following their sobering defeat at the Etihad Stadium.

The Red Devils lost the derby 6-3 but were 4-0 down at half time owing to a shambolic display both in and out of possession.

In his column for The Mail Online, Sutton branded United’s first half showing as “embarrassing.”

“Anyone tuning in at half-time should not have been kidded by the 4-0 scoreline. It hadn’t been that close.

“We like to talk about ‘identity’ in football, but Manchester United’s was non-existent.

“On the rare occasions they won the ball in that first half, it was hopelessly lumped long, and it came to nothing. It was total football against total fools.”

It is hard to disagree with the former striker, who scored 193 goals over the course of a 17-year career in British football.

Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay each misplaced one in every four passes in the opening 45 minutes.

The latter did so in dangerous positions on numerous occasions, often leading to chances for Manchester City.

Rushing passes up the pitch left United’s front three barely having a sniff until after the interval, by which point the game was over.

While they did mount an improved performance after the break, teams do not get points for winning the second half and the damage done by half time was insurmountable.

The onus is now on Erik ten Hag to lift the team once again, as the Red Devils face a hectic October schedule that will see them play eight games in 24 days.

