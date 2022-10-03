“Very stupid” – Raphael van der Vaart blasts Erik ten Hag over team selection



Raphael van der Vaart has blasted Erik ten Hag’s team selections over the last month, branding him “very stupid” in the process.

The former Tottenham Hotspur playmaker took issue with Ten Hag easing Casemiro into the team and says the Brazilian should have been put straight into the starting eleven.

Casemiro joined late in the summer transfer window, with suggestions that he needed to build up his match fitness before being ready for Premier League football.

He has made just one start against Real Sociedad in the Europa League group stages and has made five sub appearances from the bench.

That has left him with just 224 minutes of club football since his €70m transfer was completed on August 22nd.

A large part of that has been down to the improved form of Scott McTominay, but Van der Vaart believes the academy graduate should never have been given the chance to build upon his strong showing against Liverpool.

“Ten Hag should have started playing Casemiro straight away.

“McTominay starts performing and Man United start winning and then of course he can’t put McTominay out of the team anymore.

“I find this very stupid from him because you are creating your own problem.”

The Red Devils managed four league wins on the bounce with McTominay in the team, but that run came undone with yesterday’s 6-3 defeat to Manchester City.

McTominay did put up good defensive numbers in the derby – making four tackles, winning four duels, and making a crucial goal-line clearance in his hour on the pitch.

But during the first half his lack of composure on the ball gave up possession in dangerous areas which led to chances for the Citizens.

Ten Hag’s insistence on continuity over adapting to the opponent seemingly did United no favours at the Etihad, but it will certainly be interesting to see whether or not the performance yesterday inspires a shake-up in terms of team selection over this month’s hectic schedule.

