Antony repeatedly ignored Erik ten Hag’s instructions to track back and help defensively



Manchester United winger Antony has repeatedly ignored manager Erik ten Hag’s instructions to track back and help out defensively.

According to The Sun, the player was on multiple occasions reminded of his defensive responsibilities – appeals he either failed to acknowledge or simply forgot.

The Sun reports, “Since his transfer, Ten Hag has reminded Antony of his defensive responsibilities in all United’s training sessions at Carrington.”

“The message was reinforced to the 22-year-old before the clash with Manchester City at the Etihad.”

“Antony seemingly forgot those instructions much to the frustration of his manager and right-back Diogo Dalot, who had no protection.”

Antony’s failure to execute his defensive obligations led to Dalot receiving an early booking and having to walk a tightrope all game.

On multiple occasions, the full-back found himself in two vs. one situations against Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva.

The same could be said about Antony’s partner in the other flank, Jadon Sancho. The English attacker was also culpable of the same mistakes as the Brazilian.

Like Antony, he put Tyrell Malacia in a world of trouble against City’s potent forwards.

Antony and Sancho’s defensive lapses earned them a thinly-veiled public dressing down from United legend Paul Scholes.

Scholes posted a picture of David Beckham and Ryan Giggs along with the caption, “Anyone remember when attackers used to help out their full-backs?”

It is vitally important that Ten Hag and his coaching staff address this loophole so that United do not continue to be punished by their rivals.







