Arsenal lining up shock move for Marcus Rashford as contract expiry looms



Arsenal have been linked with a shock swoop for Manchester United star Marcus Rashford.

The report comes from Foot Insider, whose sources claim that the Gunners are closely monitoring the England forward’s contract situation.

Rashford’s current deal expires at the end of the season, although the Red Devils do have the option to extend the contract for a further 12 months.

United are yet to trigger that option, however, and Mikel Arteta is thought to be a keen admirer of the speedster.

Should the club opt to enact the extension clause, Rashford would likely still be of interest to their Premier League rival.

As United would doubtless want to avoid losing the player on a free transfer, it is thought that Rashford would still be available on a relatively cut-price deal.

A fee of £50m has been mooted and is one that would be well withing Arsenal’s financial capabilities.

The North London club registered their interest in United’s academy graduate earlier this year, although they ended up signing Gabriel Jesus from Man City instead.

Adding Rashford to the mix still appeals to Arsenal, it seems.

As for Man United, rumours over September’s Premier League Player of the Month are likely to continue, even if the 12-month clause is triggered.

The only thing that would quell those rumours would be a fresh contract committing Rashford to Manchester United’s long-term future.

With the player only recently coming into form after a disappointing 18-month period, that does not seem to be on the immediate agenda.







United Matchday Magazine – the ultimate match experience

Familiar faces in Cyprus. Ten Hag will be looking for a reaction. Get your Matchday Mag NOW!

Get all the match build-up, articles, news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour

Online football content like you’ve never seen before

No ads, no clickbait, no fake news – just 100% pure United

Instantly delivered to your device with easy and secure online ordering

Click Preview to see more or buy for just £1.25/$1.50

Limited time offer: SAVE £10 on a season pass – use discount code SEASON35 at checkout.



