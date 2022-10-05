Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke hints at ‘inter-personal problems’ between Erik ten Hag and Cristiano Ronaldo



Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has indicated that there is a strong likelihood of there being problems between Cristiano Ronaldo and Erik ten Hag.

Watzke and Bayern Munich Executive Oliver Kahn both told German news outlet SportBILD via SportWitness that there was nothing advanced between Ronaldo and their respective clubs, despite reported interest over the summer.

Dortmund were in the hunt for a talisman to replace the departing Erling Haaland who joined Manchester City in a sensational move.

Bayern Munich also lost Robert Lewandowski to FC Barcelona.

Ronaldo was briefly discussed by both Bundesliga giants but, in the end, a switch never came to fruition.

Watzke remarked, “There has never been any contact between Ronaldo and us.

“I immediately had the feeling that it could be difficult between United’s new coach Erik ten Hag, whom I also know a little, and Ronaldo.

“Ronaldo wanted to leave unconditionally, there is simply something lost in the interpersonal area.

“But when you see that United concede six goals at City and still manage to do without Ronaldo, the coach has to know what he’s doing.”

Kahn admitted that Ronaldo would have been a massive investment and marketing ambassador for the German top flight.

He hailed the Portuguese as one of the greatest players ever but insisted he would not have been a good fit in Bavaria.

While Ronaldo did not get his wish to go to Germany – an achievement that would crown his illustrious career – rumours of an Old Trafford exit have not subsided.

The Telegraph in an exclusive reported that the player was in the midst of engineering a January move should his situation with regard to playing time with the Red Devils not improve.

It will be interesting to see which suitors, if any at all, come in for him.







