Erik ten Hag confirms four out of Omonia Nicosia clash



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says ahead of tomorrow’s Europa League clash against Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the game, the boss confirmed that Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Aaron Wan Bissaka and Donny van de Beek are not available for tomorrow’s game.

When asked when the players would return, the boss said:

“For Rapha I have good hope. For Harry it takes a bit longer,” he said.

Ten Hag also spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I don’t see he’s unhappy, he’s happy, he’s training well,” he said.

The manager referred to the Manchester derby as “a bad day at the office.”

“We will stick to our philosophy, to our rules and principles, but sometimes to surprise opponents, you have to change the things you do,” he said.

“We can get a lot of confidence from beating Arsenal and Liverpool, but now we get a reality check with Man City. So thank you for the lesson from Pep, from City, but we will take that, we will improve.”

The boss also scotched any ideas of playing a second string tomorrow, saying “we will play tomorrow our best team.”

On Casemiro’s absence from the starting XI, Ten Hag reiterated that it was a case of choosing Scott McTominay rather than not choosing the Brazilian.

“It was about Scott,” he said. “Brentford he wasn’t in the team, we lose. In six games he played, five we win.”







