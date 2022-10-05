“Exceptional talent” Lucas Bergvall scores amidst Manchester United interest



Manchester United are keeping tabs on Swedish starlet Lucas Bergvall.

The 16-year-old midfielder is considered to be one of Scandinavia’s top prospects and United’s interest is long-standing.

Bergvall recently broke into the IF Brommapojkarna first team and scored his first senior goal yesterday in a 4-1 loss to Östers IF.

A charming detail to the youngster’s first goal was that it was assisted by his big brother, Theo Bergvall.

Lucas Bergvall reducerar till 1-4 för Brommapojkarna. Han assisteras av brorsan Theo Bergvall. pic.twitter.com/RASXDlUwvK — discovery+ sport 🇸🇪 (@dplus_sportSE) October 4, 2022

Brommapojkarna’s Sporting Director Peter Kisfaludy last year confirmed the midfielder had already visited Carrington.

“You have to remember that Lucas has been to Manchester United, Juventus, Bayern Munich,” Kisfaludy told FotbollDirekt last November (quotes from Sports Witness).

Bergvall is clearly thought of in high regard at Brommapojkarna and has shown his leadership qualities in Sweden’s youth ranks.

“As said; this is an exceptional talent. His technique and understanding of the game.

“It is not difficult to understand when you see him that he is the team captain in the U16 national team.”

Today’s report from FotbollDirekt also mentions interest from Feyenoord.

A move to the Eredivisie could well be on the cards for Bergvall, with the Dutch side able to offer a clear pathway to first-team football.

Whether he stays in Sweden or makes the switch to the Netherlands, United are likely to maintain their interest from afar for now.

Post-Brexit registration rules prohibit the Red Devils from signing Bergvall until he turns 18.







United Matchday Magazine – the ultimate match experience

Familiar faces in Cyprus. Ten Hag will be looking for a reaction. Get your Matchday Mag NOW!

Get all the match build-up, articles, news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour

Online football content like you’ve never seen before

No ads, no clickbait, no fake news – just 100% pure United

Instantly delivered to your device with easy and secure online ordering

Click Preview to see more or buy for just £1.25/$1.50

Limited time offer: SAVE £10 on a season pass – use discount code SEASON35 at checkout.



