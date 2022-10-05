Fabrizio Romano: Chelsea lead the race for Manchester United target Christopher Nkunku



Chelsea are currently in the lead for RB Leipzig’s Christoper Nkunku ahead of other potential suitors like Manchester United.

Nkunku was a transfer option for United when Ralf Rangnick was in the Old Trafford dugout. Links to the player seem to have gone cold since the German’s departure.

According to transfer expert and Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are not wasting any time in their efforts to bring the forward to Stamford Bridge.

The London club is advanced in a deal for the United target, with a medical already reportedly having taken place.

Romano however does not shut the door for the Red Devils and other interested parties despite Chelsea’s advanced interest in the player.

“In theory, clubs can always hijack deals until it’s signed but at the moment Chelsea are more than leading the race,” he said.

“The fee will be more than €60m, still waiting to understand the final amount.”

Should Graham Potter’s side win the race for the highly-coveted attacker, Nkunku would represent another wasted opportunity for United who have developed a reputation for dithering on their targets only for them to get scooped up by other clubs.

United need a striker, especially with Cristiano Ronaldo’s expected January departure.

There are not many forwards of Nkunku’s profile and calibre in the market. With a €60m release clause, he is undoubtedly worth every penny.

The 24-year-old has this season continued from where he left off in the last campaign, which saw him net a mouth-watering 35 goals and grab 20 assists along the way.

He has scored on six occasions already in the Bundesliga this term.







