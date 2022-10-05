Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Aaron wan-Bissaka and Donny van de Beek miss training



Manchester United’s open training session this morning has revealed key absentees that could have a direct bearing on tomorrow’s team selection for the Europa League match against Omonia Nicosia.

According to several reliable reports, players who did not take part in the session include Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane and Donny van de Beek.

Maguire, Varane, Van de Beek, Wan Bissaka all missing this morning. pic.twitter.com/YGZQQElnBh — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) October 5, 2022

Maguire would have been hoping to be fit for the game as he tries to force his way back into the side.

Varane’s injury sustained against Manchester City was at first thought not serious, but it is clearly enough to have kept him out of training.

Wan-Bissaka is another star who would have wanted to seize the opportunity to thrive tomorrow with Diogo Dalot expected to be rested.

The 24 year old is a curious case, as he is consistently not listed as injured nor mentioned as injured during press conferences yet does not seem to have made any matchday squads.

This could mean that there will be an opportunity for an academy star at right back.

Van de Beek completes the trio of fringe stars who will miss the chance to impress Erik ten Hag. With either or both of Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen likely to be rested, the Dutchman could have got a run out in his favoured attacking midfield or number 10 role.

If indeed none of the four travel, our predicted XI from yesterday needs one update, with perhaps Marc Jurado coming in for Wan-Bissaka.

This is our updated expected XI for the game:



We may know more after Erik ten Hag’s press conference later this morning.







