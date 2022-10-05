Leicester City are reportedly interested in Manchester United’s Donny van de Beek



Leicester City are monitoring Donny van de Beek as they look to find a suitable replacement for Youri Tielemans.

The Belgium international who has been heavily linked to United has a contract which expires at the end of the season.

With some of the top clubs in the Premier League interested in the midfielder, it may be that Leicester decide to cash in on their star in January rather than risk losing him when his contract expires.

Leicester have reportedly already started looking for a replacement as they know the inevitable will happen. Historically the Premier League club has had a good track record in securing quality replacements for outgoing stars.

In Tieleman’s case, according to The Daily Mail, Brendan Rodgers is eyeing up a £13million move for Man United’s Van de Beek.

The Dutch midfielder has struggled to settle into the United team even after the arrival of his former head coach at Ajax, Erik ten Hag.

He has only played 30 Premier League games for the club with hardly any starts coming within this period.

Last January after a period of matches where he struggled to get minutes on the pitch, he moved on loan to Everton.

After impressing on his debut, he had an unfortunate run with injuries and couldn’t get himself going again, returning to United in the summer of 2022.

The article picks up on a report from Jeunesfooteux, a French outlet, that Leicester are initially looking for a loan deal with an option to buy at £13m.

With Tielemans approaching the end of his contract, the outlet reports that Van de Beek could act as a direct replacement.

Leicester find themselves in the relegation zone after struggling to perform this season and now face a crucial four week spell in October before the World Cup.

A disappointing summer transfer window could in part explain their current form and with January fast approaching, Van de Beek could be a perfect option to bring fresh blood into their struggling side.







