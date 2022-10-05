Manchester United have high expectations despite hectic October schedule



Manchester United are heading into an October schedule of unprecedented proportions as they lick their derby day wounds.

Reeling from the 6-3 defeat at the hands of their City rivals at the weekend, The Red Devils are preparing for a month like no other, and expectations will be high despite a jam-packed fixture list.

United have a whopping nine games this month, which didn’t get off to the best of starts with a defeat in the Manchester derby on the 2nd.

The hectic month culminates with a home match against former boss David Moyes’ West Ham at Old Trafford on the 30th.

But as The Reds prepare for their next game, away to Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League, a look ahead might suggest a positive month for the club .

United face the Cypriot cup winners tomorrow, and boss Erik ten Hag will doubtless be thankful that his side has the chance to get back to winning ways.

While former Celtic legend and Omonia boss, Neil Lennon, has been publicly backed to give the team from Cyprus the edge over a United team still in transition, Ten Hag will be hopeful that his team’s quality shines through.

And with the return match against Omonia, as well as Sheriff of Moldova, both at Old Trafford in October, United should be buoyed by the proposition of playing the so-called weaker opponents before the break from football in November.

With the World Cup not far away, United will also play Newcastle and Tottenham at home before the end of the month.

And with Premier League away games against Everton and Chelsea completing the October schedule, Ten Hag’s men will then only have 2 games to prepare for in November.

As the winter World Cup in Qatar approaches, the gap in fixtures means that after those two matches, United won’t play again until December 26th.

It remains to be seen what position United will find themselves in, both in Europe and the league, by the end of this busy spell.

But one thing is certain, Ten Hag will need to rely on the depth of the squad he has begun to create, in order to perform on both fronts, as fans demand improvement in the club’s current position.







