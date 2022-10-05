Manchester United in second summer hunt for Benjamin Sesko



Manchester United are set to join a cluster of top European clubs gearing for a battle to sign RB Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko.

Sesko was confirmed to have been sold to RB Leipzig, with his arrival set for the start of next season. But according to 90min.com, several elites around Europe, including United, are looking to tempt the German club with a big offer for the Slovenian even before he has kicked a ball for them.

United will face competition from the likes of Chelsea and Bayern Munich who are in the search for a long-term talisman to lead their attacks.

Leipzig, courtesy of being in the Red Bull group, managed to acquire Sesko for a cut-price fee in the region of €24m.

The 19-year-old snubbed interest from other interested parties including the Red Devils, with Erik ten Hag keen on the player. Club scouts are said to be avid admirers of the goalscorer.

It is no secret that United need a striker – a situation that will only escalate with Cristiano Ronaldo’s eventual departure. This could be accelerated should the 37-year-old leave Old Trafford in January, something which is firmly in his plans as reported earlier this week.

90min reports that “a deal for Sesko may suit all parties.”

“Sesko would immediately command a greater market value upon arriving at Leipzig – especially if he has a strong season at Salzburg before joining – and his market value will only continue to increase if he hits the ground running in the Bundesliga next season.”

“Sesko could command a fee of up to €60m if sold on by Leipzig immediately.”

“This would represent sound business for them and an opportunity for the buying party to save a fortune on future investment.”

It is important that United intensify efforts to sign the young striker if a deal is there to be done.

Not many strikers of his age profile and abilities exist. Hopefully, the hierarchy has learned from the Erling Haaland debacle and will be motivated to not repeat past mistakes.







