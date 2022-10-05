Player ratings: Barrow AFC 1-2 Manchester United u21s



Manchester United’s u21s continued their EFL Trophy campaign with a 1-2 victory away to Barrow AFC to clinch their spot in the next round. Here are our player ratings for the match:

To view a detailed match report, click here.

(A score of 6 is around average)

Nathan Bishop – 6.5 – Wasn’t called into question much but did make one fine save and was good with his feet in possession.

Marc Jurado – 5.5 – Was feisty in the tackle but sloppy in possession at times with a number of loose back passes. Also offered little in attack as he rarely ventured out of United’s half.

Rhys Bennett – 5 – Gave away a cheap foul leading to Barrow’s goal and generally struggled to with the balls into the box. His dallying on the ball was a key factor in the dullness of the match with United unable to pick up any sort of tempo.

Tyler Fredricson – 5 – Unfortunate to score the own goal but similarly to Bennett he struggled with the aerial balls in the the box, winning just one of four duels and was also very slow on moving the ball out from the back.

Bjorn Hardley – 6 – Despite normally a centre back, he got forward well in the left back position and offered an outlet high up the pitch, despite not quite finding the end product. Was solid at the back throughout, making a number of vital clearances before a shaky final few minutes.

Charlie Savage – 5.5 – Game passed him by a bit as he struggled to dictate the tempo and was unusually sloppy with his passing.

Zidane Iqbal – 6 – Played a couple of good diagonal balls and was solid defensively but was often too slow in possession and lacked the dynamism to really make a mark in midfield.

Facundo Pellistri – 6 – Clever on the ball and was very successful with his driving runs inside to burst into space before laying off to a teammate but just didn’t see the ball enough.

Dan Gore – 5 – Not afraid to put himself about but often just bounced off the opposition due to his size and created nothing going forward which isn’t enough when operating in the number ten position.

Alejandro Garnacho – 7 – A fantastic goal to clinch the victory for United in the dying minutes. Causes a lot of danger with his dribbling and pace but ultimately faltered too much with poor decision making and little end product throughout.

Charlie McNeill – 6.5 – A quiet match overall as he struggled to make a presence but did take the penalty well to give United the lead initially after being gifted it by Scott Maloney.

Substitutes

Omari Forson – 6 – Kept it simple and helped control possession but made little impact.

Tom Huddlestone – 7 – Provided a calmness in midfield and played a fantastic pass leading to the game winner after winning possession with a strong tackle.

Sam Murray – 5 – Extremely shaky when he came on and couldn’t maintain possession.

Toby Collyer – N/A – Only on for a minute but still made a tackle and a good cross field pass.







