Rio Ferdinand criticises Manchester United’s use of “disrespected” Casemiro



Rio Ferdinand has given his verdict on Manchester United’s summer signing Casemiro’s lack of gametime.

Speaking on his FIVE Podcast, the former United stopper gave an impassioned defence of the Brazilian, arguing that he should have started more games.

“The geezer hasn’t been given a chance,” Ferdinand said.

“He hasn’t been given a fair crack of the whip. He’s come in and played in a Europa League game against some dead team.”

The former captain even suggested that Casemiro has gone backwards since his move from Real Madrid, at least in terms of sharpness:

“He ain’t been given a start in the side when he’s fit and ready, he’s regressed in terms of fitness, so he’s worse off than when he came.”

Casemiro has been given minutes from the bench, but it is clear that a world class midfielder signed for up to £70m would have expected to feature more prominently, particularly given his £308k-a-week wage (Salary Sport).

Ferdinand accepts that Casemiro first had to build up fitness and adapt to his new surroundings but questions the psychological impact of his time on the sidelines.

“He had to get up to speed when he came from that league to this league. I wonder the impact it’s having on someone like him.

“Yes, he’s experienced and what-not, but he must be sitting there and thinking, ‘Wow, I’m happy to be here at Manchester United, but I’m feeling a little bit disrespected here, given what I’ve done’. I’d be surprised if he’s not feeling like that.

“He’s sitting there going; ‘I’ve won five Champions Leagues’.”

Erik ten Hag would certainly argue against that point and has cited Scott McTominay’s good form as the reason behind Casemiro’s slow start.

However with the ‘winning team’ defence falling apart last Sunday, it is difficult to imagine the Brazil star spending much more time on the bench.

And with eight matches to play over the space of 24 days, Ten Hag will need to use his squad effectively to manage the difficult run-up to the World Cup.







