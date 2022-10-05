Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray speaks on Amad Diallo’s potential

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has spoken on Amad Diallo‘s potential and key areas for improvement, having completed his first couple of months on loan at The Stadium of Light.

As reported in teamtalk.com, Mowbray states that the youngster has bags of ability but needs to improve his decision making in the final third to have any chance of reaching his lofty potential.

Diallo is yet to start a league game for Sunderland but Mowbray has been impressed with what he has seen on the training field.

“He’s supremely talented. To see his touch, and see how fast and direct he is, it’s a lovely thing to watch on the training pitch.” he said.

Mowbray then went on to say he can see why United shelled out in excess of £35 million for the Ivorian but highlighted the need for improvement in the final third, should he want to break into Erik ten Hag’s side.

“You can see why he’s at Man United. But you can also understand why he’s out on loan, to develop the core materials you need to be a competitive footballer. He needs to find a better end product.

It’s not enough just to be a lovely footballer who can dribble and go past people, but never have an end product. That’s the message.” Mowbray said.

The experienced manager finished by saying there should be no ceiling to Amad’s potential and feels he can go onto play at the highest level, once the penny drops.

“We have to get him into those positions. But when it all clicks for him, he’s going to be some footballer because he’s got every attribute you want,” he concluded.

Amad has made nine appearances for United since his move from Atalanta, scoring a solitary goal in the Europa League against AC Milan, with an impressive improvised header – highlighting his potential.

The winger spent last season on loan at Rangers, where he managed three goals from 13 games in a season which ended with a Europa League final for the Scottish club.

Still only 20 years-old, there is plenty of time for Amad to make his mark at Old Trafford and Erik ten Hag will certainly be keeping a keen eye on his progress, under Mowbray’s tutelage at Sunderland.







