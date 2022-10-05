Video: Cristiano Ronaldo in cheerful mode in United training



Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo was today pictured in a jovial mood ahead of the team’s Europa League clash against Omonia tomorrow.

The 37-year-old has recently been in the headlines after The Telegraph reported in an exclusive that he was planning a January exit from Old Trafford.

The player is keen to move to another club in search of first-team minutes and Champions League football.

In the video, Ronaldo is seen smiling and cheerfully joking with his teammates.

He flaps his arms around joyfully after a cheeky training ground nutmeg on Lisandro Martinez.

He also warmly embraces his Portuguese teammate Diogo Dalot. Dalot has in the past been labelled as the president of the Ronaldo fan club within United.

Cristiano Ronaldo was in good spirits at #MUFC training this morning pic.twitter.com/CERpd7dFS7 — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) October 5, 2022

It remains to be seen whether Erik ten Hag gives Ronaldo another Europa League start tomorrow against Omonia.

The five-time Ballon D’or winner is not guaranteed to start, especially with Anthony Martial‘s return from injury. Martial came off the bench during the derby defeat and scored two goals, including one from the spot.

Speaking at his press conference today, Ten Hag said that the Portuguese captain was understandably upset about his limited playing team for the Red Devils.

The United boss said, “He’s not happy that he didn’t play Sunday, don’t get me wrong, but the question was about his mood in training, where he’s happy.”

“Of course, he wants to play and he’s p—-d off when he’s not playing.”

“It’s always about, you live by the day, you line up the strongest team you had, but there are differences and no one is the same in the team. He is motivated and he gives his best and that is what we expect.”

Ronaldo’s positive mood, to which Ten Hag also alludes, will only be an added advantage for both the player and the team in what is a busy and match-packed October schedule.







