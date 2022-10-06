Another shambolic 45 minutes as Manchester United lose first half against Omonia Nicosia



Manchester United are continuing their Europa League campaign with against Omonia Nicosia this evening.

A strong eleven, featuring three changes from the weekend, started the match, with Cristiano Ronaldo leading the line.

Victor Lindelof came in for the injured Raphael Varane, with Casemiro replacing Scott McTominay.

Set up in a 4-3-3, United matched expectations by dominated the ball early on, with Omonia defending deep with a back five.

By minute eight, Ronaldo threatened to make it 700 club career goals, forcing a save from Fabiano in the Cypriot’s goal.

The Brazilian was on hand to frustrate United’s number seven moments later with an impressive bit of sweeping denying him a second chance.

United came very close after 15 minutes, with Antony latching onto an angled Lisandro Martinez through ball.

The winger opted for a square pass to Bruno Fernandes rather than a straightforward finish. The price of selflessness was an inconsequential attack. In the next passage of play Fernandes hit the crossbar with a looping shot, with Ronaldo unable to convert the rebound.

Antony, attempting to emulate his own Etihad finish, very nearly broke the deadlock, but was next to be denied by Fabiano.

He later did incredibly well to earn a dangerous free kick to the side of the Omonia box.

It turned out to be more of a danger to United, however, with a poor touch from Tyrell Malacia leaving the visitors open to a counterattack with Omonia’s in-form Bruno making it 1-0 to the Cypriots.

Things almost got even worse for Erik ten Hag’s side with a decent penalty shout following a set piece for Neil Lennon’s side.

Clearly rattled, Man United lost their early control of the match altogether, with Omonia managing to force errors and push forward. Rushed balls forward led to nothing, just as they had in Sunday’s nightmare first half.

The Red Devils may not be four goals down this time but against a relative minnows side, this will be almost as disappointing a 45 minutes.

