Anthony Martial posts amazing stats in 28-minute cameo against Omonia



Manchester United beat Omonia in Cyprus, coming back from a goal down to muster a brilliant 3-2 win.

Erik ten Hag’s men shook off the disappointment of conceding from a mistake in what was a dominant first half to grab all three points in a hotly contested affair.

The result has launched the Red Devils to second in Group E, three points beneath Spanish club Real Sociedad.

United’s goals came from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

Rashford came in immediately after the break, while the Frenchman featured for 28 minutes in what was an impressive cameo.

Martial’s introduction into proceedings in place of Bruno Fernandes saw the team create more clear-cut chances and keep the ball better in possession.

Similar to what he did against Manchester City, the Frenchman reminded supporters of what he can bring to the table.

The 26-year-old had 18 touches of the ball in the limited time he was on the pitch against Omonia in Cyrpus.

Martial predominantly played behind Cristiano Ronaldo who occupied the central striker position.

The United no. 9 completed 11 passes.

Martial also had a 100% conversion rate, grabbing the all-important goal with his only shot on target.

United fans will be pleased with the striker who seems reinvigorated under Ten Hag. It will bode well for his confidence that the manager seems to trust him unreservedly.

