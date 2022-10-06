Atletico Madrid trying to keep Jan Oblak amid interest from Manchester United

Manchester United succeeded in bringing in six new players in the summer transfer window as part of the first phase of new manager Erik ten Hag’s rebuild.

As expected, the Dutch boss’ main priority was rejuvenating the defence and midfield and he brought in a new left-back in Tyrell Malacia and a strong central defender in Lisandro Martinez.

After a long and ultimately unsuccessful chase of Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong, United ultimately brought in Real Madrid’s midfield general Casemiro to add to free agent Christian Eriksen.

DDG’s struggles

Huge money was spent to acquire right-winger Antony from Ten Hag’s former club Ajax and a back-up keeper in the form of Martin Dubravka was the last to arrive.

But gaps still remain in the squad that the manager wants to fill and one of the most problematic areas continues to be the goalkeeping position.

*Oblak Transfer News*

🔴🔴🔴Atletico Madrid are working on a new contract for Jan Oblak, as Fabrizio Romano said via CaughtOffside. There is no concrete offer from any interested club.

David De Gea is not having the best of seasons under Ten Hag. He was mainly to blame as the Red Devils suffered an embarrassing 0-4 thrashing at the hands of Brentford early in the season.

His ability with the ball at his feet has come under fire due to Ten Hag’s insistence on his side building from the back but after United came undone against the Bees, the manager switched up his tactics.

Another issue plaguing De Gea’s game is his reluctance to leave the line. He remains rooted to the spot when crosses come in, and that was on display during the derby defeat.

While the Spaniard was not the main culprit, United had to defend deep due to their keeper and that ultimately did play a part as Manchester City scored six times.

Ten Hag wants a new keeper as early as January but the belief is the next summer might be the best time to look for an alternative.

Utd eyeing Oblak

The United No 1’s contract ends in 2023 and the club are dithering over activating the one-year extension clause in his contract.

Alternatives like Jordan Pickford and Emiliano Martinez have been mooted while Jan Oblak remains of long-term interest. United are not the only clubs after Oblak however,

According to Fichajes, “both Tottenham and Manchester United are considering making a move for Oblak.”

The Slovenian’s contract ends next year and Atletico Madrid are open to bringing in De Gea which might potentially open the door for United to go after the Atletico No 1.

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano who writes in his exclusive Caught Offside column that the Madrid club “have been working to extend Oblak’s contract for a long time now. During the summer transfer window, talks were very advanced so Atletico Madrid remain optimistic.”

Simeone rates Oblak highly and does not want to lose him so they are still trying to tie him down on a long-term deal.

“Oblak would be amazing for Premier League clubs but as of now, there’s still nothing advanced,” Romano has added.



