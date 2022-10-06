Chelsea fans furious over disgrace surrounding Manchester United clash



Chelsea fans have been left furious after issues surrounding the scheduling of the game against Manchester United are yet to be resolved.

The Blues are set to host United at Stamford Bridge on October 22, almost two weeks from now, live on Sky Sports. The match is however yet to still be given an official kick-off time by the Premier League.

The London club’s supporters’ have termed this as a ‘disgrace’, with the fast-approaching clash now days away.

The lack of confirmation from the Premier League has caused the Chelsea Supporters’ Trust to pen an open letter to the Premier League, BT Sport and Sky Sports.

The statement reads, “It is unacceptable and deeply irresponsible for a KO time not to have been announced for Chelsea vs Manchester United on October 22nd.”

“We are 17 days away from the match and supporters have been given no information about what time the game will begin. The fixture date was agreed on August 30th. 5 weeks to agree on a time is a disgrace.”

“The PL and broadcasters are delaying an announcement due to a dispute over TV slots. Supporters need to book travel, accommodation and annual leave.”

The Chelsea Supporters’ Trust via the statement shared on social media added that the highly-anticipated fixture was now becoming a nightmare for fans who have been left stranded and not knowing what to do.

They boldly finished off by warning those who they were addressing that they were supporters and not customers as they were being treated by the league and broadcasters.

The letter pointed out, and rightly so, that the absence of a clear plan to slot in the tie was not only damaging to match-going people but also the sport itself.

Ahead of the game, Graham potter’s men will face Brentford and RB Salzburg in the Champions League three days either side of the United contest.

The Red Devils on the other hand will have to go past Tottenham and Sheriff in the Europa League.







