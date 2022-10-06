Christian Eriksen’s numbers vs Omonia Nicosia could force huge Erik ten Hag decision



Christian Eriksen might be due a rest, given his performance for Manchester United against Omonia Nicosia this evening.

The midfielder was deployed in a midfield three with Casemiro holding for Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes.

It is a trio that many would consider to be United’s strongest available set up in the centre of the pitch.

But the Dane’s unusual wastefulness did little to help his team against the Cypriots.

Eriksen gave away possession 20 times, as per SofaScore.

Normally a set piece specialist, he repeatedly failed to beat the first man from corners and was unsuccessful in finding a teammate from a dead-ball situation throughout the match.

Eriksen did not rectify his profligacy in possession with any kind of effectiveness in winning it back either.

He failed to win a single duel and made no tackles.

Indeed, it was something of a surprise when Fernandes came off the pitch instead of Eriksen at the hour mark.

To his credit, Eriksen did perform well after the hour mark. The Omonia players clearly tired past that point, and the playmaker had more time on the ball as a result.

The extra space benefitted Eriksen, who only lost the ball once in the final half hour, but he would not expect that amount of room to operate in the Premier League.

There can be no doubts over Eriksen’s quality, with the player having enjoyed a fantastic run of form for club and country.

But Man United’s dependence on his creativity from deep and their lack of alternatives in the position looks to be beginning to wear on the former Tottenham Hotspur star.

This is an issue that The Peoples Person has previously highlighted as a potential concern and Eriksen’s bad day at the office may suggest a need for rest.

Whether or not United can afford to rest the summer signing will be up to Erik ten Hag.

