Cristiano Ronaldo starts for Man United vs Omonia Nicosia



Erik ten Hag has fielded a strong Manchester United side for tonight’s Europa League tie wth Omonia Nicosia.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro both start.

Wholesale changes were expected for the game with key players to be rested for the Premier League match against Everton on Sunday.

However, at the pre-match press conference ahead of the game, the manager said he would play his strongest side, and appears to have been true to his word.

Tyrell Malaciahas held off Luke Shaw‘s challenge to reclaim the left back position, with Diogo Dalot at right back.

Victor Lindelof and Lisandro Martinez, United’s only two fit centre backs, also start.

Casemiro will be joined in midfield by Christian Eriksen, with Antony, Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho in the attacking midfield and wing positions.

Ronaldo will be the lone striker.

This means that the Portuguese legend has been chosen ahead of Anthony Martial, who was widely tipped to start after scoring two goals in his substitute performance on Sunday as he returns from injury.

Marcus Rashford, the Premier League player of the month for September, misses out, as does Scott McTominay.

They are joined on the bench by Zidane Iqbal, Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Shaw, Fred, Anthony Elanga and goalkeepers Martin Dubravka and Tom Heaton.

Kick off in Nicosia is at 5.45pm GMT.







