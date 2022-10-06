Erik ten Hag disappointed with silly mistake despite win over Omonia

Erik ten Hag was frustrated with his team’s silly mistakes despite a win in the UEFA Europa League against Omonia.

Manchester United came away 3-2 winners after coming back from a goal down.

Super subs Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial scored in quick succession to hand United the advantage.

Ten Hag praised the impact of the substitutes.

“We started well, then an unnecessary mistake and a really bad 10 minutes. We have to learn from it. You let the crowd get alive, you have to avoid that.”

“More runs, we are too static, we have to make the opposition move to get behind – that is why we made two subs. The subs really had an impact today.”

The United boss gave a special mention to Martial, who was fantastic tonight.

“We have already seen in pre-season it was really disappointing when he got injured; it had an impact on our team’s performance.”

Martial was injured for the opening two months of the season, and needless to say that the team dearly missed him.

The Frenchman’s link-up play helps united formulate attacks.

United now face a confident Everton side at Goodison Park this Sunday in the Premier League.

Ten Hag will be hoping for a better performance from his side.