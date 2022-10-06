Facundo Pellistri opens up on playing for Manchester United under Erik ten Hag



Manchester United youngster Facundo Pellistri appeared on the bench last weekend under Erik ten Hag in the Premier League for the first time.

The winger was expected to leave on loan in order to get more minutes on the pitch but suffered a considerable blow after sustaining an injury keeping him out for over a month.

Now he will play a part for Man United until January with Ten Hag possibly looking for another club for him to develop further.

With the busy October schedule underway, Pellistri will be hoping that he can play a part in some of the matches including the Europa League fixtures.

United also have a cup match vs. Aston Villa in November with fixtures coming at the players every couple of days due to the World Cup starting next month.

ESPN Argentina have conducted an interview with the young Uruguayan international where he spokeabout being a part of the first team this season.

“Now in Manchester will have an important string of games, so I also hope to get minutes at the club,” Pellistri said, who will be ready to play whenever called.

“Erik ten Hag is a good coach, with a very clear idea; I really want to start participating in the team.”

Last season, the winger had an unsuccessful loan in La Liga for Alaves who were relegated to the second vision.

He came back to the club for pre-season and took part in the matches where he scored vs. Atletico Madrid.

After being out injured since the pre-season, Pellistri has insisted that he isn’t yet fully fit despite featuring in the squad over the weekend.

“I already feel good, I am not 100 per cent yet because these injuries take time.”

His mind will be fully focused on the World Cup and will be trying to compete with other internationals hoping to receive a call up in a couple of weeks time.

“If a year ago they told me that I was going to have this present in the National Team, obviously I would not believe it, things happen very quickly and sometimes life surprises you with many things.”

“You always dream of the World Cup, but I always say that you have to go step by step, you still don’t have to think about the World Cup because there is still time”

United face Omonia in the Europa League today before travelling to Merseyside to face Everton.







