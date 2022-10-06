Lisandro Martinez had an almost flawless performance against Omonia – the numbers



Manchester United came from behind to beat Omonia 3-2 in the team’s third game of the Europa League.

United, who were behind at the break, were inspired to a scintillating recovery by Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.

Both players came off the bench. Rashford scored two, while Martial netted one to ensure United went back home with all three points.

However United’s unsung hero of the night was Lisandro Martinez.

The defender had another near-perfect performance, where he barely put a foot wrong. Martinez partnered Victor Lindelof in the absence of Raphael Varane.

Despite United conceding two goals, what stood out from the Argentine’s display was his ability to drive forward with the ball and execute line-breaking passes to perfection.

Martinez had 118 touches of the ball.

The 24-year-old completed an immense 90 passes in the whole game, with an impressive 89% success rate.

The defender won 100% of his aerial duels against a physical Omonia side, once again silencing doubters criticising him for his height in spectacular fashion.

The player successfully pinged 11 long balls to his teammates.

Martinez won five of the eight ground duels he was involved in, highlighting an all-action showing from the United star.

His dominance extended to the number of clearances he made – five.

Martinez also ended the match with three tackles to his name.

United fans – and certainly Erik ten Hag – will be pleased with Martinez, who only seems to be going from strength to strength at Manchester United.

