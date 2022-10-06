Marcus Rashford posts incredible stats vs Omonia – a look at the numbers



Manchester United staged a brilliant second-half comeback to beat Omonia 3-2 in the Europa League.

United won courtesy of a brace from Marcus Rashford and a goal from Anthony Martial. Both players came off the bench to inspire the team to a much-earned win.

United had an enormous 74% possession compared to Omonia’s 26%.

The Red Devils also had a mouth-watering 28 shots on goal, eight of which were on target. On the other hand, Omonia only had eight shots, with only four being on target.

The Red Devils attempted 715 passes, with a success rate of 87%.

The Cyprus-based team tried 267 passes, with a pass accuracy of 67%.

United’s standout performer came in the form of Rashford, whose double ensured his side clinched all three points.

The 24-year-old had a 94% pass accuracy.

Rashford also made three key passes and also registered one assist, setting up Martial for his goal.

Defensively superb in the 45 minutes he was on the pitch, the England international won two out of the three ground duels he delved into.

He also had a shot off the woodwork, which would have boosted his chances of grabbing a hattrick.

In a difference-making showing, the player also completed 100% of the dribbles he attempted.

Rashford’s performance was a far cry from the horrendous display he put on in the Manchester derby. He is certainly cementing his position on the left flank.

