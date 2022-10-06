Noah Okafor: Manchester United interested in signing Swiss striker

Manchester United are reportedly interested in RB Salzburg forward Noah Okafor.

According to Manchester Evening News, United are looking at the Swiss striker as an option this January.

Okafor is a versatile forward and can operate in numerous attacking positions.

His goalscoring record this season has been exceptional, netting eight times in 14 games.

The 22 year old has scored three goals in the Champions League, showing his skill at the highest level.

He scored a wonderful goal against Chelsea in their 1-1 draw.

Okafor would be a great addition to United’s forward line, adding some dynamism and guile.

Cristiano Ronaldo could be allowed to leave this January, which would weaken an already weak striker position.

Erik ten Hag would love to get a player of the profile of Okafor.

The Swiss could be the signing that rejuvenates United’s second half of the season.

He is blessed with raw pace and excellent technique and has the ability to tear it up in the Premier league.

The 22 year old would complement the qualities of the United forwards and be a great addition to the team.

Clubs like Newcastle United and Leeds United have shown interest in the player, so United will need to act swiftly to get the deal done.



