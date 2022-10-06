Owen Hargreaves and Paul Scholes slam Jadon Sancho’s mistake against Omonia Nicosia



Manchester United had a nervy evening against Omonia Nicosia in their Europa League Group stage encounter.

United went into half time 1-0 down, but managed to win 3-2 in the end, with goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

While United may feel unlucky to have conceded from the first attack to come from the hosts, the goal was of their own making.

And Paul Scholes singled out Jadon Sancho for criticism for the goal.

Sancho went backwards from a decent position in the opposition third following a scuffed United set-piece.

The decision left Tyrell Malacia under pressure, resulting in a three on three counterattack that left the Red Devils behind.

For Scholes, the winger’s failure to track back was critical.

“The reaction of Sancho after… He starts to walk back.”

Owen Hargreaves called the half-time substitutes “a message to the players,” as Sancho was hooked for Marcus Rashford.

Hargreaves declared the academy graduate “the best player on the pitch” following his introduction and it would be hard to disagree with him.

The pair of former Man United players praised Ten Hag for his changes, which clearly affected to match in his favour.

Naturally the nature of the performance drew criticism of United’s defending in general.

“Eight in two is not great. They are just conceding too many goals,” said Hargreaves.

While Scholes sees “goals in this team,” Ten Hag will need to do something to stop the bleeding at the back ahead of Manchester United’s trip to Goodison Park on Sunday.

