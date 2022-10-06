Player ratings: Omonia Nicosia 2-3 Man United – Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial rescue lacklustre Reds



Manchester United beat Omonia Nicosia 3-2 today in the Europa League in Cyprus. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 6 – Saw no action except the goals.

Diogo Dalot 5 – Better than Sunday, but we have come to expect more from Dalot. Maybe needed resting.

Victor Lindelof 4 – Caught out of position a couple of times and lost possession for Omonia’s second.

Lisandro Martinez 6.5 – Did OK. Passed well out of defence.

Tyrell Malacia 4 – His mistake led to the first Omonia goal and looks tired. Maybe should have been rested.

Casemiro 6.5 – Steady performance. Looked particularly classy early on.

Christian Eriksen 4 – Tired performance, passing was erratic.

Antony 5 – Finally saw some tracking back from Antony, but yet to see €100m worth.

Bruno Fernandes 4 – Wasteful, poor performance from Bruno.

Jadon Sancho 3 – Arm around the shoulder or rocket up the a—? He certainly needs something.

Cristiano Ronaldo 5 – How did he miss that open goal? Sad to see. Good decoy run for Rashford’s first goal though and great assist for his second. At times though it felt like a testimonial match when everyone’s trying to tee up the retiring star for a poignant goal.

Substitutes

Marcus Rashford 8 – Huge upgrade on Sancho. Pace and desire. A bit of luck with his first goal after failing to control it, but took it well. Second great.

Luke Shaw 6.5 – Looks better than Malacia at the moment.

Anthony Martial 7.5 – Came on and scored a beauty with his first touch.

Fred 6 – Looked lively, got an assist.

Scott McTominay 6 – Not much impact.