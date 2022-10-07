Cody Gakpo is producing the same stats as Erling Haaland this season



Manchester United target Cody Gakpo has been impressive for PSV Eindhoven this season despite wanting to move to the Premier League in the summer.

Towards the end of the summer when the rumours of Antony were on the wane, United was linked heavily with the Dutch international.

The forward had caught the eye of Erik ten Hag back when he was Ajax boss.

Despite securing Antony towards the closing days of the transfer window, rumours have not exactly died down with the expectation that the club will look to secure the forward next year.

A move to England seems likely in the summer however with the uncertainty surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo’s future, a transfer to the Premier League could still be on the cards as early as January.

ESPN recently shared a tweet providing information on Gakpo’s stats this season. It shows that the Dutch star flourishing despite PSV being third in the table.

23-year-old PSV forward Cody Gakpo has as many goal contributions as Erling Haaland this season 👀 pic.twitter.com/zlEwlIAOhp — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 6, 2022

Football fans worldwide have been stunned by the Norwegian’s stats this season after he secured the move to the other side of Manchester earlier this summer.

The striker has already scored three hat-tricks in the league this season including one against Man United last weekend.

It feels like Gakpo would be a perfect option for Ten Hag seeing his performances in the Dutch league this season.

While he predominantly plays on the left wing, he can also play up top or on the right, which will add fluidity to United’s attacks should they go for him.

Marcus Rashford is a similar player for United who prefers being a left winger but has found himself playing all across the front line during his career.

Last night, he came on as a substitute and grabbed two goals and an assist adding to the fine form he has displayed when played in the striker’s position.

The Englishman’s future is still undecided with his contract coming to an end this season with the club having the option of extending by a further year.

Ten Hag will be wanting to add a young and energetic striker for the long haul and Gakpo is certainly proving why he should be playing for a big club like United.

However, it feels like if Ronaldo does end up leaving in January and if Martial struggles to keep up his fitness levels, another forward option might become a priority in January.







