Injuries have not helped Donny van de Beek’s cause at Manchester United

October did not start on the best note for Manchester United. The fans were expecting a lot ahead of the Manchester Derby especially after the form the team had shown last month.

But that momentum seems to have fizzled out and the team suffered an embarrassing 3-6 defeat at the hands of their city rivals on Sunday.

That was not all as the Red Devils proceeded to follow up that performance by narrowly escaping humiliation against minnows Omonia Nicosia on Thursday.

Donny’s struggles

United conceded first and then huffed and puffed to a narrow 3-2 win. The defence is starting to creak once again and players seem to be breaking under pressure.

Does Erik ten Hag think Donny van de Beek can become a good player at Manchester United❓👀 pic.twitter.com/U0aJa9I1uc — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) October 7, 2022

Erik ten Hag has a difficult job on his hands before the World Cup break. United will play 11 times in little over a month and he needs the entire squad to contribute if United are to stand a chance of finishing in the top four.

One player who has struggled to get game time since Ten Hag’s arrival is Donny van de Beek. The Dutch international has endured a wretched time since his move to United two seasons ago.

Both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick did not seem to rate him. However, the belief was that with Ten Hag’s appointment, Van De Beek would rediscover the form that prompted Europe’s top clubs to chase his signature.

He had a decent pre-season, playing in most games and got three cameo appearances, totalling 19 minutes in the league before succumbing to injury.

The coach outlined how his compatriot could salvage his United career during the pre-match press conference.

Can Donny save his Utd career?

“You have to be available and when you are not available you cannot get a place in the first XI. Now he has to make sure he gets fit and fights for his position.”

The former Ajax boss did mention that his compatriot has not had the best of times since his arrival in Manchester but did say that he still has it in him to break into the side going forward, especially considering the packed schedule.

“He has to be fit. Obviously, that is a disadvantage. He has now been here for two-and-a-half years. He had pre-season, that was quite okay, then his chances will come. When he came on against Brighton, he came on as a sub and did very well.”

There have been rumours linking the versatile midfielder with a January exit but the 25-year-old will be hoping to succeed in the Premier League.

The manager had earlier mentioned that he believed in his compatriot and the fans are also backing him. Now it is up to Van De Beek to finally fulfill his potential in the red of United.



