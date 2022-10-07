Michael Carrick being lined up as next Middlesbrough boss



Former Manchester United midfield maestro Michael Carrick has emerged as the favourite to take over the vacant manager’s position at championship club Middlesbrough.

And with Boro’ currently sitting 18th in the table, as reported on The BBC, the club are said to be keen on talking to the 41-year old ex United coach.

One of the most decorated English players of his era, Carrick played a staggering 464 games for the Reds over a 12 year period, scoring 24 goals.

And despite being overlooked by most England managers in his time, the ex West Ham and Tottenham man earned 34 caps for his country.

Carrick retired from playing football in 2018, but immediately joined the coaching staff at United under then boss Jose Mourinho’s set-up, alongside coach Kieran McKenna.

And such was the popularity of the classy former midfielder, that he outstayed the Portuguese as well as his replacement, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer until his departure in 2021.

When the Norwegian left his role as head coach, Carrick was asked by the club to step in as caretaker manager.

And despite only being in charge at Old Trafford for three short games, he steadied the ship and secured 2 wins and a draw.

Carrick stepped down with immediate effect after his third game in charge, a 3-2 victory over Arsenal, leaving the club on 2nd December 2021, and he has been out of the game ever since.

But with Middlesbrough sacking manager Chris Wilder earlier this month, as they languished in the relegation zone, they are looking to the former United star to come in and show what he can do.

Goalkeeping coach Leo Percovich has been in temporary charge at the Riverside, and steered them to victory with a win over Birmingham City on Wednesday night.

And with his former team mate and boss Solskjaer hungry to make a return to football, Carrick will relish the opportunity of a return to his native North East, and the chance to cut his managerial teeth with a club the size of Boro’.

as chairman Steve Gibson sets his sights on the United legend, the odds of him landing the job have been slashed by bookies, who currently make him the favourite for the job.







