Predicted XI vs. Everton: Anthony Martial to replace Cristiano Ronaldo



Erik ten Hag has no known fresh injury headaches after his Manchester United side struggled to overcome Cypriot minnows Omonia in Cyprus yesterday.

At the pre-match press conference, the manager said he was hopeful about Raphael Varane’s injury so we think there is a chance that the World Cup winner will be ready for Sunday’s trip to Goodison Park to face Everton.

Harry Maguire remains sidelined, with Ten Hag saying his recovery would be longer than that of Varane’s, so Victor Lindelof will partner Lisandro Martinez if the Frenchman doesn’t make it.

At full back, the continuing mysterious absence of Aaron Wan-Bissaka means it is Hobson’s choice, with Diogo Dalot being the only recognised right back in the squad.

Tyrell Malacia was hauled off at half time again against Omonia. Having struggled in two consecutive matches, he will almost certainly be replaced by Luke Shaw, who looked good when coming on as sub.

In central midfield, assuming Ten Hag maintains the same formation of a ball winner and ball player behind a number 8/10 hybrid, then Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes are both automatic choices for the ball players, especially with Donny van de Beek injured.

The big question is whether the holding midfield role will go to Casemiro, who performed well in Nicosia, or Scott McTominay, who had been in the form of his life until that poor performance in the Manchester derby.

We think it’s time Casemiro is given a run in the side, so he will get the nod.

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial transformed the match against Omonia so we expect them both to start on Sunday. Rashford should replace Jadon Sancho, who has been unimpressive in his last two starts and was another player hauled off at half time yesterday.

Antony will probably get the nod on the right wing.

Martial looks set to replace Cristiano Ronaldo at centre forward, who had another night to forget in Cyprus.

With David de Gea in goal, here is our predicted XI for Sunday’s 7pm kick off at Goodison:







