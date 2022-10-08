Antony plots two major changes to Paul Pogba’s former luxury pad in Cheshire



Since his arrival from Ajax in the summer in a mega-money deal, Antony has been gradually adjusting to life in both a new club and a new country.

As part of his adaptation, the winger moved into former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba‘s luxury house located in Hale Barns, a village near Altrincham.

The £3m palatial abode did not stay vacant for long after Pogba left United to head back to Turin as a free agent.

Antony, the new occupant, took ESPN on a tour of the house, where he outlined his renovation plans and changes he was looking to make to suit the place to his taste and preferences.

The 22-year-old forward told ESPN, Yeah, there was an old owner, but I’m going to need to change this [pool table cover], this ‘PP'”

“It was Paul Pogba‘s house. There is a ‘P’ from Pogba still here.”

“This is one of the things he made, so I’m going to start to change, right?”

“I need to put the ‘AS’ for Antony Santos. He isn’t staying here anymore. Yeah, he [Pogba] has a high standard, but I’m happy to be in the house that belonged to a star player.”

Among the impressive trappings to be enjoyed, Antony’s new sleek modern pad features an indoor heated pool – perfect for his recovery after matchday exploits and training sessions.

The house also boasts a diamond-encrusted staircase, a small area with synthetic grass, an electronic scoreboard and a gym.

The Brazilian has had a promising start to life with the Red Devils.

He has scored twice, once against Arsenal on his United debut and during the derby day defeat. His side face Everton at Goodison tomorrow and fans will be hoping he picks up where he left off against Omonia, where he was excellent.







