Antony says Manchester United must look to impose themselves in games to be successful



Manchester United winger Antony says that his side must look to impose themselves in games and make their imprint felt ahead of a crucial Everton tie on Sunday.

Antony spoke to Premier League Productions via the Daily Mail, where he reflected on his stint so far at United and what fans should expect of him going forward.

The 22-year-old highlighted the importance of bouncing back from the Manchester derby battering by winning against the Toffees.

He insisted that the only way to win comfortably against Frank Lampard’s men – who have conceded the least goals of any team in the Premier League – is to impose themselves into the game and capitalize on their strengths.

He said, “We know it’s going to be a difficult, tough game. My teammates have already spoken to me about this fixture. They said it will be difficult. We have to impose our game, show our strength.”

“We shouldn’t get worked up and let our heads go down because of one game, one result.”

“Sadly, we lost the last (league) game but, when you think about it, we’ve beaten Liverpool and the league leaders Arsenal.”

Antony added, “Our season can’t be summarised by just one game. We’re now focused on the match against Everton and, God willing, we will get the three points.”

On his fantastic goal against City, the Brazilian revealed that he had thoroughly prepped and practised for that shot, hitting up to 15 balls the day before.

Looking back on his fairytale start to life with the Red Devils when he scored against Arsenal, the player said that he studied the North London club and instinctively knew where to be and how to find space.

Antony made a vow to United supporters that he would continue to give 100% both in matches and on the training ground.

Against a resolute Everton at Goodison Park, one cannot help but think his creativity will be a much-needed asset. If on it like he was against Omonia, he is more than likely to have a big say on the game’s outcome.







